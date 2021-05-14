Mark Weinberger Was Convicted of Healthcare Fraud After Spending Five Years on the Run

Though many viewers expect to see a murder mystery each week on Dateline, the May 14 episode of the investigative series, "A Wanted Man," features a different kind of chilling crime.

Correspondent Rob Stafford is featuring the story of Indiana sinus surgeon, Dr. Mark Weinberger, who was accused of medical malpractice and insurance fraud.

In the years since he had opened his own practice, the "Nose Doctor" had recommended unnecessary nose procedures to his patients.