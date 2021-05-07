A Suspect Was Arrested for the Murder of Renee Pagel More than a Decade After Her Death

The 2006 murder of Renee Pagel is the subject of the May 7 episode of the hit NBC show , which is entitled "Window of Opportunity." Her violent demise led many to believe that her ex-husband was responsible, but it took more than 14 years for someone to be convicted of the killing.

Though viewers expect that all the loose strings will be neatly tied up at the end of each episode of Dateline , the investigative series often features cases that go cold while a killer walks free.

What happened to Renee Pagel?

The 41-year-old mother of three was found dead in her bedroom in Rockford, Mich. on August 5, 2006. Renee Pagel had been stabbed dozens of times, and her murder occurred less than a week after she had undergone surgery to donate a kidney. Her body was discovered by her father and her stepmother, and they alerted the authorities. The murder weapon was no longer at the crime scene. Because she was still recovering from the operation, Renee Pagel hadn't been very mobile in the days leading up to her death.

Many wondered if her killer had known about the surgery and had possibly taken advantage of the fact that Renee Pagel was limited physically during that time. Another point of interest for investigators was the fact that the nurse practitioner was going through an acrimonious divorce in the weeks before she was killed. She had split from Mike Pagel, the father of her three kids, in 2005.

Less than two months before she died, Renee Pagel had been in court with her ex-husband, as the two could not agree on the terms of their divorce. He had wanted the house and full custody of the kids. Mike Pagel had also asked for his ex-wife to pay him alimony. Instead, a judge had ruled in favor of Renee Pagel. Her ex-husband was ordered to pay her alimony.

Though Mike Pagel was an early suspect in the case, there wasn't enough evidence to directly link him to the murder. When authorities obtained a search warrant for Mike Pagel's home, they weren't able to find anything there to place him at the scene of the crime. The weapon hadn't been recovered, either. Nearly 14 years later, a new tip came in that led to an arrest.

