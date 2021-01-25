Will UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Compete at the Olympics? Fans Are Hopeful

There’s no denying that the U.S. is home to some of the most amazing gymnasts. After all, The Final Five that included Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian won the Women’s Team All-Around at the 2016 Olympics. Since then, the world has been watching the U.S. gymnastics circuit for future stars.

That said, UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis has been getting major attention for her athleticism. She’s known for high-impact routines that are full of personality. And with her latest Black excellence-inspired floor routine, many people are wondering if she’s a shoo-in for the Olympics. Here’s everything we know.

"This routine definitely reflects everything that I am today as a woman and of course I had to incorporate a lot of parts of my culture," she tells the Los Angeles Daily News .

okay @DennisNia do the damn thing girl 🔥 this was so fun to watch! keep killing it! https://t.co/eDntwMpC4R

The energy. The power. Nia Dennis is a star. Also have to shoutout the c-walk and the coach hittin the Soulja Boy on the sideline 🤣 UCLA gymnasts just hit different. pic.twitter.com/ZI2PyWSnoc

And Twitter has been singing her praises as fans and celebrities alike, including Simone, have been showing her major support.

While competing against Arizona State, Nia hit the floor, showcasing an amazing Black excellence-inspired routine. With a lineup of tracks from Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliot, Soulja Boy, Beyoncé, Tupac, and Megan Thee Stallion, she graced the floor with a combination of hip-hop and gymnastics that wowed the crowd and the world.

These days, it’s pretty easy to go viral. However, getting the attention of celebrities, athletes, and news media alike is a whole other achievement. And Nia is definitely setting the tone for future athletes.

So, will Nia Dennis be representing the U.S. in the Olympics?

A talent that Nia possesses is very rare. She has great control of her body, knows how to deliver a winning performance, and can easily win the hearts of many. That said, many people are wondering if the UCLA senior will be competing in the Olympics.

Article continues below advertisement

While there is no doubt that she does deserve a spot to showcase her talents to the world, there is no confirmation that she will be competing at the ultimate level. She is focused on finishing her season with the team, after all.

Article continues below advertisement

And while Nia has remained tight-lipped about competing, it has only left fans to speculate. Some fans believe that she's destined to join the U.S. Olympic team, while others believe that her being a collegiate athlete is all the greatness she needs.

For my non gym followers: no, Nia Dennis is not going to the Olympics. She's a #ncaagym star at one of the best schools in the country. Let her enjoy those accomplishments rather then making everything about the Olympics. There are multiple paths to greatness. — Christina Chauvenet (@CChauvenet) January 25, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement