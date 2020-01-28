We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
McKayla Maroney Makes a Splash on TikTok Doing What She Does Best: Gymnastics

Former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney recently made her debut on TikTok doing — what else? — a handstand challenge. We’d say very few people can compete with the gold medalist’s impressive moves.

The 24-year-old’s introduction to the video-sharing platform comes a few months after she returned to Instagram and Twitter following a lengthy hiatus. Here’s what the aspiring musician has been up to in recent years.

McKayla Maroney revealed USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually assaulted her.

Less than a year after Nassar was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of child pornography in December 2016, McKayla told Twitter followers that the physician repeatedly molested her over the course of seven years. The abuse began when she was just 13 years old.