Who Will Lead Us in Catching Criminals on the 'America's Most Wanted' Reboot?

FOX is bringing back America’s Most Wanted , which has helped catch over 1,186 criminals since its original air date back in 1988. While these unsolved cases are fascinating, the true reason the series exists is to help catch these fugitives and bring justice to the victims. This is why having an investigative journalist like Elizabeth Vargas on board as the new host will make for a perfect reboot.

Elizabeth Vargas may not be a household name, but she has been a journalist since the mid-1980s and has worked at the top of several networks. She definitely has a higher level of celebrity and prestige than the average journalist, and she’s excited to bring a new perspective to her role as the new host of America’s Most Wanted .

Elizabeth Vargas, the new ‘America’s Most Wanted’ host, is an award-winning journalist.

Elizabeth knew she wanted to be a journalist since she went to high school in Germany. She had traveled around a lot in her childhood due to her father being a U.S. Army colonel. She went on to study journalism at the University of Missouri and never looked back.

Her teachers and coworkers found her to be an extremely adept and flexible journalist, so she rose quickly through the ranks between all the major news networks. At NBC, Elizabeth actually worked as a correspondent for Now with Tom Brokaw and Katie Couric, but she later worked mostly on Dateline NBC.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth’s main role was at ABC, where she worked for over 20 years. Most famously, Elizabeth was a co-host for Good Morning America and was eventually promoted to co-anchor on World News Tonight. She took a leave of absence from the show to focus on her family and newborn baby, but she reportedly was pushed out as co-anchor by her successor, Charles Gibson.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, she co-anchored 20/20, as well as ABC News specials. In 1999, Elizabeth won an Emmy for covering the Elian Gonzalez story, and in 2013, she won a Peabody Award for her coverage of Hurricane Sandy. Eventually, she decided to leave the network, and she jumped at the opportunity to become an A&E anchor for A&E Investigates.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement