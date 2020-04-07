Robert Stack Claimed 'Most Wanted' Was Unfairly Canceled in the '70s

During the COVID-19 quarantine, we’re looking back at some of our favorite TV shows from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, including Bonanza, Gunsmoke, and He-Man.

One series we feel got canceled too soon was the ABC crime drama Most Wanted — and no, we don’t mean America’s Most Wanted with John Walsh. The show followed an elite task force (headed by Captain Linc Evers) in the Los Angeles Police Department that used undercover tactics to capture violent criminals.