The Actor Behind Adam Cartwright on 'Bonanza' Never Liked the Series

If you’ve ever flipped mindlessly through TV channels looking for something to watch, you’ve no doubt landed on a scene from the NBC classic Bonanza. As one of the network’s longest-running series (it originally aired from 1959 to 1973) the beloved western is still considered a nostalgic treat — with a whopping 431 episodes to its name.

Now that younger generations are getting to know the Cartwright clan through reruns and subscription-based services like Philo, the abrupt departure of eldest son Adam Cartwright (played by actor Pernell Roberts) in Season 6 has once again entered the pop culture orbit.