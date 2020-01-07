Meet the 2020 'Party of Five' Cast — and See How They Compare to the Original

Party of Five was a hit sitcom from 1994 until 2000, and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the popular series, Freeform is hosting a reboot of the popular show. That said, many fans are curious if the cast members will be the same in the revival. Party of Five is returning in 2020 with an all-new cast and plot. So it turns out, the new show will have an entirely new cast with new names... and even a new plot! That said, it's about time we met the cast of the new 2020 series. Scroll down to see how the new Party of Five cast compares to the original!

Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta Brandon Larracuente is set to play Emilio Acosta, who is the eldest sibling of the family. Emilio, who is an aspiring musician in the show, is the equivalent to the original's Charlie Salinger, who was played by Matthew Fox.

Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta Niko will be portraying Beto Acosta, who is the second eldest brother of the family... just like Bailey Salinger, who was played by Scott Wolf.

Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta Emily is set to play Lucia Acosta, who is Beto's twin. The straight-A student's character was inspired by the original's Julia Salinger, who was portrayed by Neve Campbell.

Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta Elle will portray Valentina Acosta, the younger, yet very resourceful, baby sister. Her character goes hand-in-hand with Claudio Salinger, who was played by Lacey Chabert.

Baby Rafael's credit is not listed on IMBD, but the young character is inspired by Owen Salinger from the original show. However, the role of Owen was re-cast a few times throughout the series as he started to get older. However, as an infant, twins Brandon and Taylor Porter portrayed Owen Salinger.

What is the plot of the Party of Five reboot? In the original Party of Five, the five Salinger siblings are forced to unite and live together after their parents tragically die in a car accident. The eldest son, Charlie, is put in charge of the family. In the new series, however, the Acosta siblings come together to navigate and figure out life after their parents are deported to Mexico with Emilio in charge. A similar, yet still different story.