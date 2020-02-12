'Party of Five' Actor Garcia Is About to Become Your Latest Obsession

Audiences were introduced to actor Garcia (also sometimes credited as Josiah Victoria Garcia ) by way of their role in Netflix's Tales of the City, when they played the role of trans man Jake Rodriguez, who was exploring his new attraction to men following his transition.

But now that Garcia has been in the spotlight following that role, most recently they've been cast as a recurring character in the Party of Five Freeform reboot, fans are curious to learn more about the non-binary star.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Garcia, their gender identity, and how to follow the star on Instagram.