The Actor Behind Chester on 'Gunsmoke' Grew Restless Playing the Sidekick

TV Land is proving to be the channel to watch during the COVID-19 quarantine. No other network has a better collection of classic television shows, including Gunsmoke, which held the record as the longest running scripted primetime series for more than 40 years until The Simpsons surpassed it in 2018.

What makes the western unique is that it originally started as a radio series, and ran concurrently with the TV adaptation for six years. The two casts were not only different, but also featured a few discrepancies in the portrayals of the beloved characters.