Psychologist Featured on A&E Docuseries 'Hoarders' Says "Nothing Is Staged" (EXCLUSIVE)

"I can unequivocally tell you that nothing is staged," Dr. Zasio told Distractify (via phone). In fact, the psychologist explained that when she arrives at a client's home, she has not yet been inside. Therefore, the cameras are capturing a very genuine reaction.

"It’s all natural. It’s unscripted and it’s exactly as individuals see it," Dr. Zasio added. "I think the reason why this question is so incredibly important is because what the viewers are seeing is the reality of other people in our society who are struggling at that very level and they’re living at that very level of hoarding. The conditions can be unsanitary and unsafe and even deadly in certain circumstances..."

According to the psychologist, the show is attempting to educate viewers who may not have access to certain resources.

"If you look back [to] when the show started, we didn’t really see or know much about hoarding disorder because people lived in silence; they were isolated. They were scared. They were shameful. They were fearful of what was going to happen if someone came into their home," Dr. Zasio explained, adding, "Hoarding disorder is something that is becoming more prominent and pronounced in the community, which I firmly believe is because of the Hoarders show."