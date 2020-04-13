Louise From 'Hoarding: Buried Alive' Is Penniless After Spending Her Inheritance

Seven years ago, TLC viewers were first introduced to former fashion model Louise on Hoarding: Buried Alive. The lifelong L.A. resident, whose inner circle included porn star Ron Jeremy, had squandered her trust fund on enough toys, clothes, and furniture to fill two apartments and multiple storage units.

"My things, my possessions, all my life have been my friends," the never-married socialite explained on her March 2013 episode. "I have possessions that I have packed, literally, to go to the grave with me because I never wanted to part with them."