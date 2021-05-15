Scott Peterson’s Murder Conviction Still Weighs Heavily on His Father, Lee

Janey and Pat Harris, Scott’s defense attorney, sat down for interviews with 20/20 for the episode “One Last Chance: The Trial of Scott Peterson,” which aired on ABC on Friday, May 14.

“They discuss Scott’s side of the story, evidence which they claim proves his innocence, and their hope to show the evidence to a jury if Scott’s verdict is overturned and he receives a new trial.” ABC touted in a press release, adding that the episode features new audio from Scott’s life inside prison.