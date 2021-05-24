Meet the Aunt and Niece Who Host Your Favorite True Crime Podcast

If you’re a fan of true crime, then you’re probably already familiar with the podcast Morbid . Ever since its debut in 2018, Morbid: A True Crime Podcast has gained a loyal base of listeners who tune in every week for a deep dive into some of the scariest and most intriguing true crime investigations, narrated by hosts Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh “Ash” Kelley .

And while listeners may be familiar with the true crime stories Morbid delves into, fans are wondering about the podcast hosts themselves. So, who exactly are Alaina and Ash?

With more than 200 episodes to date, Alaina and Ash have captivated audiences with their true crime investigations, trademark lightheartedness, and touch of humor.

Who are the hosts of 'Morbid: A True Crime Podcast'?

Alaina Urquhart and Ashleigh “Ash” Kelley have hosted Morbid: A True Crime Podcast since 2018, when they first debuted the pilot episode, “Golden State Killer." The podcast began as a fun avenue for the two women to share their own fascination with serial killers, hauntings, and other morbid subjects, but it soon grew from being a hobby to ranking on the Spotify podcast charts.

Alaina and Ash are an aunt and niece duo, but their website says that the two “were essentially raised as sisters.” When they're not hosting Morbid, Alaina is an autopsy technician and Ash is a hairstylist. While their occupations couldn’t be further from crime investigation, their love of horror and true crime is unparalleled.

Alaina’s love of all things horror started at age 7 when her mother bought her a copy of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Ever since, she’s harbored a deep love for all things scary. An aspiring writer, Alaina has an encyclopedic knowledge of serial killers and is particularly captivated by Dr. Bill Bass and his Body Farm (check out Morbid Episode 57 for more information on him).

Ten years Aliana’s junior, Ash is a hairstylist whose love of all things horror was passed down from her aunt. While the two are related, Alaina and Ash bring a BFF dynamic to the show, and listening to them is like listening to two goofy friends having a good time.

Alaina and Ash have established a signature style in hosting Morbid. They sprinkle the true crime stories with their own jokes so the subject matter never gets too dark. In fact, it’s arguably the hosts’ personalities that attract fans to the podcast more than the grisly stories themselves.