The Cecil Hotel Has a Reputation for Being a Hub of Morbid Curiosity

When Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel dropped on Netflix, it opened a new discussion for true crime fanatics about the famed Los Angeles hotel and all of its haunting glory. Literally. People still claim the place is haunted thanks to all of the crimes that have been linked to it over the years.

Not only that, but there have also been murderers who have stayed at the hotel or crossed its lobby at some point, lending an even more macabre ambiance to the lore of the Cecil Hotel. It certainly didn't help that it was used as inspiration for American Horror Story: Hotel and a renewed interest in the Night Stalker has placed more interest on Hollywood crimes in general.

Now, people are increasingly curious about the infamous hotel.