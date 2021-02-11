What Really Happened to Elisa Lam? Here Are Seven Internet Theories

Elisa Lam’s story is most famous as a story of a young woman suffering from mental illness. According to her sister, Elisa was on four different types of medication for bipolar and movement disorders, and according to her autopsy, she may not have been taking her full dosage at the time of the incident. Elisa also had beautiful and moving writing on her Tumblr , which hinted at her struggles.

The detective on the case believes Elisa went into the water tank voluntarily to go for a swim, but by the time she wanted to get out, the water level had dipped so she was unable to get out of the tank.

That being said, the issue with this theory remains that only hotel staff had keycards that allowed access to the hotel’s roof and additionally, each tank had a heavy lid that was almost impossible to open, let alone close from inside the tank.