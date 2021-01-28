The Most Innocent TV Show on Netflix Might Allude to a Deadly Murder

The central characters of Cocomelon are a family, and since Cocomelon began in 2006, it definitely was not based on the Watts family, which became infamous in 2018. However, one of the creators of Cocomelon, who tries to stay mainly under the radar, Jay Jeon, shared how he and his wife came up with Cocomelon to The Guardian.

“We’ve tried to create characters that are adorable, likeable and universally relatable. We began to think of JJ, YoYo, and TomTom as our imaginary kids, and over time, we built a family around them -- parents, grandparents, animal friends, school classmates.”

Jay and his wife began Cocomelon as a hobby to entertain their son, and now, fifteen years later, Cocomelon is the hottest show for kids. And paying tribute or mentions of death are not new in nursery rhymes: Don’t you remember “Ring Around the Rosie”?

You can watch Cocomelon on Netflix and YouTube.