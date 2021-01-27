Finally, Someone Made a Diss Track That Puts 'Cocomelon' in Its Place

If you're a parent, then you've probably become very well-acquainted with the particular video series and nursery rhyme songs that help to keep your kids occupied while you try to get some work done or mentally check out. YouTube has no shortage of these series. In fact, kids' programs on the social video sharing platform are some of the most profitable on the site. Cocomelon is one such series, and yes, people have created diss tracks on the children's show.

If it seems strange that someone would make a 'Cocomelon' diss track, then you don't know 'Cocomelon.'

It starts as a cute collection of nursery rhymes filled with colorful imagery and a variety of cute and cuddly recurring characters that go on trips, engage in games, cause general mischief, and provide endless hours of entertainment for kids. But nursery rhymes are meant to be repetitive so kids can learn whatever lessons and words they're trying to impart to their young viewer base.

And there's this strange hypnotic effect Cocomelon induces in children. We've all been to that one parent's house who sits their kid down in front of the tablet, and we've probably seen their kid screech like some unholy demon whenever the WiFi cuts out or their iPad loses battery. If you've got kids, put Cocomelon on for them for 20 minutes, and you'll see the kind of temper tantrum they throw once you shut the show off.

Which could be why so many people were pressing one of the most popular streamers in the world, PewDiePie, to make a Cocomelon diss track. On one of his videos, he responded to the constant urging of fans to make the song if a certain video clip would hit at least 500,000 likes. Well, that happened and then PewDiePie kept true to his word.

However, he wanted to debut the whole song with a music video worthy of the diss track before he showed the song to his fans. He did release a short snippet of the track during a livestream that actually impressed a lot of people. From changing his flow up on a few verses to transitioning between rapping in English to Swedish, the content creator had people excited about what was coming next. You can listen for yourself and see what you think.

