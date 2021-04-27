This 'Cults' Podcast Tells Us What Really Happened in Jonestown — Meet the Hosts

While some people listen to podcasts for witty banter and improvised quips, the Parcast podcasts are not for those people. Because of this, some one-time listeners have had trouble getting on board with Cults and Serial Killers despite interest in the topics. However, for other listeners, Greg and Vanessa’s soothing and matter-of-fact voices are the perfect tone for such serious subject matter.

Those of you who listen to the “Cults” or “Serial Killers” podcasts will get the joke!! Also, I am the luckiest girl in...

Greg’s standard line in every episode, “Vanessa is not a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist, but she’s done a lot of research,” with Vanessa’s standard reply, “Thanks Greg,” has become somewhat of a joke to the listeners. Parcast even turned the lines into a shirt! Greg and Vanessa are totally in on the joke and use their somber tone on purpose. For many, their tone makes it easier to digest the details and intricacies of the cults and crimes they’re explaining.

Cults and Serial Killers may not be standard podcast fodder, but if we want to learn the ins and outs of some of the most disturbed minds, Vanessa Richardson and Greg Polcyn’s narration is the place to go.

