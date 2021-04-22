The Heaven's Gate Website Is Still Around — Is the Cult Active Too?

The '90s were a strange time in pop culture for a number of reasons. Among other things, the '90s were an era when cults still existed in the open, and Heaven's Gate was one that was widely publicized before and after its end. The Heaven's Gate website is still somehow in operation as of this 2021 writing and many are curious about how that's even possible.

Nevermind the fact that the website is like a tribute to the Flash websites of the '90s, with the stars and outer space background, and colorful links spread out on the screen — there's also a flashing "red alert" notice at the top of the homepage, likely in reference to the cult's belief that their days on Earth were numbered. The website is a lot to take in, but it's still very much up and running.

So, who runs the Heaven's Gate website?

Keeping a website up and running isn't free. So, given that Heaven's Gate carried out its mass suicide and then seemed to publicly shut down in 1997, it's surprising that the official website has remained intact. Decades after their shutdown, the site is still up, and many of those who have studied or wondered about Heaven's Gate in the past are curious about the how and why of it all.

At the bottom of the Heaven's Gate website, there is an e-mail address of the person running the website, but they aren't quick to explain who they are or what their connection is to the cult as a whole. However, according to Mirror, two remaining members of the cult were left behind after the mass suicide to keep the website running and Heaven's Gate's message alive. They are believed to be two people by the names of Mark and Sarah King.

Just a regular reminder that the Heavens Gate website (geocities?) is still up and running: https://t.co/oVQ0tggwrG — Miles Kampf-Lassin (@MilesKLassin) September 23, 2017

The Kings are an elderly couple living in Arizona who are also said to have set up a company on behalf of Heaven's Gate, called TELAH Foundation, which stands for The Evolutionary Level Above Human. The website itself explains what Heaven's Gate was all about, why the mass suicide was carried out, and how to learn more about the cult through various texts.