TikTok Video Resembling Missing Teen Cassie Compton Is Now Being Investigated

In the video, which has been circulated around social media, a woman is sitting in the backseat of a car with what appears to be two dark bruises under her eyes. The woman, alleged to be Compton, stares at the camera while two men speak to each other.

Stuttgart police chief Mark Duke said in a statement: "We have investigators working on this right now and can’t release any other information right now." He added that the Arkansas State Police are also involved (via KATV).