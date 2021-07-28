The Botched Investigation of Heather Bogle's Murder Put a Detective Behind Bars

Although we don’t typically go to MTV for our fill of true crime, True Life Crime comes in clutch with a new perspective. Now, the show examines the brutal murder of Heather Bogle in a new light by taking into account the botched investigation by Detective Sean O’Connell.

MTV’s True Life Crime examines how Heather Bogle’s murder case went cold after O’Connell’s dire errors — errors so dire that they actually put O’Connell behind bars.

Not only were the circumstances of Heather's murder unfortunate in catching her killer in a timely manner, but if it weren’t for O’Connell’s ineptitude, she could have still been alive today.