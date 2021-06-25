Meet the Ex-Prison Psychologist Who Thinks Chris Watts Is Innocent

Although Watts was originally supposed to serve time in Colorado, in late 2018, he was relocated to Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wis., where he will spend the rest of his life. But Christa Richello thinks spectators should take a second look at the case before they pass judgment.

In a clip of Cellmate Stories, the psychologist explains , "I found it very odd, the way the case was handled. I've never seen a case in history that somebody took a plea agreement so quickly." The "case was completely ended and not investigated," she continues.

As a child, Christa Richello says she visited her father in jail, which has made her more empathetic to inmates.

"There’s all these different theories because normally this would be going on in a trial for years," she adds. "And it was only two months to this plea agreement. And that’s what caught me."