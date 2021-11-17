'The Shrink Next Door' Screenwriter Georgia Pritchett Has Worked Her Magic on Several Popular TV Shows

“I’m trying to show a bit more compassion to characters, whether it’s Logan Roy, Selina Meyer, or even a real person like Ike Herschkopf,” she told the New York Post. “He’s a psychiatrist, he’s got a great job, he’s successful, he’s got a family, he’s doing pretty well. I think, for him, it was not good enough, clearly it wasn’t. That must come from a place of damage and pain."

Under the veil of laughable absurdity that comes with many of Georgia's characters lies trauma.