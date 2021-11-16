Here's How the Bonkers Apple TV Plus Show Compares to 'The Shrink Next Door' Podcast

Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Georgia Pritchett, The Shrink Next Door showcases brilliant performances by Will Ferrell as Marty, Paul Rudd as Dr. Ike, and Kathryn Hahn as Marty's confrontational sister, Phyllis. Despite mixed reviews, the raw performances and intelligent writing make the series worth it.

But who lived next door to Dr. Ike anyway? It turns out the series' title makes no sense, as it was built for the podcast.