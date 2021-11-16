We Simply Do Not Accept That [SPOILER] Was Killed off in the Series Premiere of 'Mayor of Kingstown'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the series premiere of Mayor of Kingstown.

When they came for Ryan Phillippe in the series premiere of Big Sky, we said nothing. And now, we are once again faced with losing an actor in the first episode of the first season of a new show. This time, it's really personal because the death is that of one Coach Taylor. Sorry, we can't seem to let go of Friday Night Lights. Kyle Chandler, who played Mitch McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown, was fatally gunned down before we could even blink. Why did Mitch die on Mayor of Kingstown?