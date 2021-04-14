This Woman's Uber Hack Actually Works and You Won't Get in Trouble for Using It

People are always more than willing to share their favorite "hacks" that help people either save time and money or make their lives while traveling a little easier . Sometimes, these hacks go a little further than they should and are either shameless or straight-up in violation of a business's policies. However this TikTok user's Uber hack is actually one that the application probably wants you to use, and it'll save you money in the long run.

So this TikTok Uber "hack" is really just using a feature you probably rarely use.

Savannah Amparo shared an Uber discovery that's been saving her quite a few buckaroos after having to hail cabs. Most of us who have used ride-sharing services like Lyft or Uber probably just fire up the application and see what the current rates are. More often than not we're stuck with whatever options are currently being presented to us and, depending on how badly we need a ride, we bite the bullet and take it anyway.

However, Savannah demonstrated that scheduling a cab, for even as early as 10 minutes later than your current departure time, can save you a boatload of money. In the clip she's posted, the young woman shows that the cheapest option for an UberX dropoff is $27.56.

However, when she schedules the same ride for just 10 minutes out, the price drops to $9.38, nearly a third of what she originally tried to hail it for. In the video, she writes, "Schedule your Ubers, so much cheaper. You're welcome. Even 10 [minutes] takes off so much."

One person wrote that "I did this when I went to Miami and it was a game-changer." Another wrote that the "hack" also has some other benefits, like "magically" making Ubers appear: "This also works if it's 2 a.m. and you're leaving the bar and no Ubers are available. If you schedule it, one will magically appear."

Other TikTok users began commenting that they had other addendums to the hack, like powering off their phone and then turning it back on. "Mine said $47 for a five-minute destination. I powered off my phone and then it said $27."