'American Gods'
Source: Starz

Is 'American Gods' Canceled? Lead Actor Ricky Whittle Teases Season 4

By

Mar. 21 2021, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

The Starz television adaptation of American Gods by Neil Gaiman premiered in 2017. The show's premise follows the plot of the book, focusing on a man named Shadow Moon as he learns about the world of gods and mortals with seamless, interesting plot lines and character development. With the Season 3 finale looming on Mar. 21, 2021, fans are wondering if the show will return for Season 4. 

Will ther be 'American Gods' Season 4?

As of right now, the Starz channel has not confirmed or denied that American Gods is returning for Season 4, but lead actor Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) had some words of encouragement for fans in a March 19, 2021 interview with TV Insider.

Ricky said, "I mean, it's not been greenlit just yet, but for me, it's one more season to finish the book. I don't see why not!" 

will there be an american gods season
Source: Starz
The actor also went on to add that he thought the representation and diversity of the show were worth a Season 4, saying, "[I]t's important that everyone has a voice," as illustrated through the sheer variety of gods and mythos depicted. Fans of mythology are probably most familiar with more Western myths such as Greek or Egyptian mythology, but American Gods includes everyone from Odin of Norse mythology to Anansi the spider of African lore. 

american gods
Source: Starz
It seems like even the actors have no idea about the future of the show, but without spoiling the end of Season 3, there are still many questions the show has left unanswered. And, as Ricky points out, a large section of the book is left to conclude the story.

While it is not unusual for shows to be canceled haphazardly, fans have high hopes that a Season 4 announcement is on the horizon. 

'American Gods' has had previous issues regarding the way the show was run.

Following Season 2 of American Gods was a controversy with the firing of the actor playing Anansi, Orlando Jones, who according to The Hollywood Reporter, said he was fired from the show due to the new showrunner.

"[Showrunner Charles Eglee] thinks that Mr. Nancy’s angry, get sh-t done is the wrong message for Black America," Orlando said.

Orlando was also a writer and producer on Season 2 of the show, which is produced by controversial Fremantle Media. His dissatisfaction found sympathy with fellow actors Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum, and Nick Cannon. Gabrielle Union exited America's Got Talent after tangling with Fremantle's production, and retweeted Orlando's frustrated Tweets to add her own show of support, "Ohhhhhhhhhhh … let’s chat my friend. #StrongerTogether." 

american gods
Source: Starz

If there will be a Season 4 following the epic finale of Season 3, hopefully dedication to telling diverse stories and accurate representation will be front and center. Until then, we'll have to keep our eyes open for news!

You can watch American Gods Season 3 finale on Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz Channel, or watch now on the Starz app. 

