Is 'American Gods' Canceled? Lead Actor Ricky Whittle Teases Season 4

The Starz television adaptation of American Gods by Neil Gaiman premiered in 2017. The show's premise follows the plot of the book, focusing on a man named Shadow Moon as he learns about the world of gods and mortals with seamless, interesting plot lines and character development. With the Season 3 finale looming on Mar. 21, 2021, fans are wondering if the show will return for Season 4.

Will ther be 'American Gods' Season 4?

As of right now, the Starz channel has not confirmed or denied that American Gods is returning for Season 4, but lead actor Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) had some words of encouragement for fans in a March 19, 2021 interview with TV Insider. Ricky said, "I mean, it's not been greenlit just yet, but for me, it's one more season to finish the book. I don't see why not!"

The actor also went on to add that he thought the representation and diversity of the show were worth a Season 4, saying, "[I]t's important that everyone has a voice," as illustrated through the sheer variety of gods and mythos depicted. Fans of mythology are probably most familiar with more Western myths such as Greek or Egyptian mythology, but American Gods includes everyone from Odin of Norse mythology to Anansi the spider of African lore.

