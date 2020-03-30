Don't Worry, 'Outlander' Fans — Roger's Life Could Still Be Saved

Fans didn't react well to the horrid turn of events.

"This part was immensely amazing in the book. Very sad to think about the fate of Roger Mac. The horror face of Bree and Claire say it all #Outlander #TheBalladofRogerMac," wrote a person.

"And now seeing Roger hanging I’m done. With his lil white truce flag in his pocket hanging out.... and Bree’s face.... and then they end the DAMN episode! #Outlander," went another.