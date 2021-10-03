‘Billions’ Season 5 Finale Leaves Axe’s Fate in the Air (SPOILERS)

In the episode’s closing minutes, hedge fund manager Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, Damian’s character, avoids arrest on financial charges by fleeing to Switzerland.

The Billions Season 5 finale airs Sunday, Oct. 3, but the episode began streaming online and on the Showtime Anytime app before that, and it left some fans concerned that Damian Lewis is leaving the show.

“I can’t spend my life being some caged animal,” Axe tells Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) before he goes. “I stay, the truth is, after the fight, I lose. They got me. I’m going to jail … I’m not staying and fighting. I’m getting out of here … to a place on the continent, where there’s no extradition for certain financial crimes.”

That place turns out to be Switzerland, where Axe gets a new passport at the airport and walks away with a smile.

So does that mean Damian is done with Billions? Read on.