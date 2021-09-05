Paul Giamatti “Almost Unrecognizable” After Losing Weight During ‘Billions’ Season 5

And ahead of Season 5, Part 2, it seems like all anyone can talk about is Paul Giamatti’s recent weight loss !

After the COVID-19 crisis paused Billions ’ fifth season for more than a year, the Showtime drama is finally back with a new episode tonight, Sunday, Sept. 5.

“I just saw the trailer for [Part 2] on YouTube, and holy hell, did Paul Giamatti lose a ton of weight. He was almost unrecognizable,” one fan wrote on Reddit .

Paul had months to lose the weight after the ‘Billions’ production shut down in 2020.

In April 2020, Variety reported that Billions had shut down production on Season 5 and that Showtime was planning to air a partial season. The first part of the season premiered that May and ended that July after seven episodes. And production had not yet resumed by October 2020, when Showtime renewed the show for a sixth season. At the time, Deadline speculated that the cast and crew would start filming Season 6 immediately after the remaining episodes of Season 5.

Now, more than a year after Season 5 went on hiatus, a Reddit user commented that it was “jarring” to see Paul — who plays New York Attorney General Chuck Rhoades Jr. — looking so different. “He lost a bit of weight, shaved off the beard (after a lot of years), lost a bit of hair (right at the top of the head), and his hair is now all white,” that viewer observed. “All those changes in his appearance, which almost all of us are seeing at once for the first time in over a year, make for a huge impact.”

