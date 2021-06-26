Ed Sheeran Shared How He Overhauled His Diet and Lifestyle for His Baby Daughter

After a four-year hiatus, Ed Sheeran is back with new music — and fans are absolutely delighted. Even Ed himself seems a little bit of excited and nervous to be back in such a big way. The music video for his new single "Bad Habits" is a fun summer bop that features him dressed up as a glittery vampire wearing a magenta suit and doing a "Thriller"-esque dance routine.

We basically couldn't ask for more. And we're just happy to have more Ed Sheeran in our lives. "The moment you realise your first solo single in four years is coming out in a few weeks," Ed wrote on Instagram on June 9, preparing us for his new single.

Even though Ed is scrunching up his face, fans have noticed that he looks a bit more svelte. Has the pop star lost weight? Keep reading to learn more about his journey.

Has Ed Sheeran lost weight in 2021?

In late May 2021, Ed Sheeran explained that he overhauled his diet, and has stopped "all the bad habit stuff" in his life. While he hasn't recently revealed how much weight he's lost, he admitted back in 2017 that he'd lost 50 pounds simply by cutting beer from his diet. Since then, he's quit smoking and started exercising, explaining that he decided on this major lifestyle change because of his baby daughter, Lyra (whom he had with Cherry Seaborn, his wife).

Ed Sheeran

"It's the first time I've been really healthy. I've kind of stopped all the bad habit stuff in my life. Started exercising every day. I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't eat takeaway every single day and it's been good," Ed told People recently. He also added, "It just happened. And because I wasn't having chicken wings and two bottles of wine a night."

Ed has always been open about his lifestyle changes. In 2019, he went on the Behind the Medal podcast and said, ""I stopped smoking three years ago and then ever since then started exercising. I love it," he said. He also shared that his workout routine included 45 minutes of running, sometimes swimming, and sit-ups.

Ed Sheeran in 2017

He added, "I started doing it because when I stopped smoking, I was very aware that my lungs were so full of s**t that I needed to clear them out. Gyms are good but there's nothing like fresh air to really give you a clean out. That's, for me, the main reason why I started doing it."

It's uplifting that Ed is focusing on his health and how he feels, versus weight loss. Promoting weight loss for the sake of how he looks isn't super body-positive, and considering he was body-shamed earlier in his career, we're glad that he's packaging his wellness journey in a more healthy light.

Ed and Cherry Seaborn

“Whenever I’ve been big, there’s always online trolls, or newspapers, or like, comments … it’s always like 'chunky' or 'fat' or whatever,” Ed said on Behind the Metal. He added, "The first few years of my career, I was in the same sort of age as the One Direction boys and Justin Bieber, and all these people that were really in shape and had six packs, and I was kind of like, ‘Oh, should I be looking like this?"