Sorry, but That New TikTok Dance Won't Help You Lose Weight

Mega-popular social media app TikTok has become a treasure trove for pretty much every single hobby or niche interest you could possibly have. Whether you love art, thrifting, recipes, or exercise, there is a corner of TikTok dedicated to people curating their profiles specifically to that, and sometimes, that content goes viral.

Such is the case with the latest TikTok exercise trend , which involves a pretty strange dance that can supposedly help you lose weight. So, what exactly is the dance , and is it actually effective? We have all the details below!

The TikTok dance involves intense abdominal strain.

TikTok user @Janny14906 went viral with her intense abdominal exercise that is taking over users’ For You pages. The concept of the dance is to lift your chest up and down while simultaneously jerking your hips forward and backward quickly. The gesture kind of looks like doing crunches very quickly while standing up. There also seems to be some core tightening happening while you jerk your body back and forth as well.

The goal seems to be to target the ab muscles to get rid of fat around the stomach and shrink the waist. Janny’s TikTok is more or less dedicated to videos of her classes in which she is coaching women with this technique. Some of her videos have gained millions of views, with the most popular video gaining 9.2 million views.

The video of Janny doing the dance plays along with the caption, “The coach is demonstrating the correct abdominal weight loss exercise. The coach is telling to ‘come on.’ Stick to five minutes a day and see results for a month.” She also captions almost every one of their videos with the message: "As long as you enjoy the skinny come together."