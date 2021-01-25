This Viral TikTok Treadmill Workout Is Simple and Effective

When it comes to working out and increasing your muscle mass along with building up your endurance, consistency is key. However, if you're trying to get a lean and mean look by cutting fat, a lot of experts will agree that calorie deficits created by measuring food quantities and cardiovascular activity are great ways to get that done. But many find cardio challenging for a variety of reasons, which is why lots of people are intrigued by this TikTok treadmill workout.

What is the "12-3-30" TikTok treadmill workout?

It's a cardio trend that was started by Influencer Lauren Giraldo who was looking for an effective way to burn fat and stick to a daily workout routine that was challenging but still doable. While many folks will tell you that there are fewer cardiovascular activities that'll help you lose the pounds like jogging/running, some people find it difficult to stick to a running routine consistently.

This is especially true if you're heavier or are experiencing persistent joint pain. Running improperly could also exacerbate or cause injuries. While there are other pieces of exercise equipment one could use at the gym, like elliptical or rowing machines or bikes, these methods might not work for everyone, or maybe, you're just in a rut and want to try a new form of cardio, like long-form incline walking.

Article continues below advertisement

It seems to have worked wonders for Lauren Giraldo, whose "12-3-30" method is taking the social media platform by storm. The theory behind it is simple: set a treadmill to an incline of 12 at 3 miles per hour for 30 minutes. Incline walking is super tough to maintain for long periods of time, so you'll be working out a bunch of different muscle groups in your legs.

Article continues below advertisement

Three miles per hour is a slow pace on a flat surface and you don't have to run it, but on an incline, it can get particularly grueling, especially for 30 minutes. Several bodybuilders and fitness experts say that walking as an exercise is "underrated." Even boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua suggests long walks for building up a sweat and burning muscle for those with bad knees/joints.

Article continues below advertisement