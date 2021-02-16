Season 4 of 'The Chi' Is Happening — but It May Not Be for a While

Since Season 3 concluded in the summer of 2020, some loyal fans may be wondering what the future of the series is. Is a fourth season happening? If so, when?

A product of Emmy-award winner Lena Waithe , The Chi is a popular drama that centers on a Chicago neighborhood, its families, and the bond between them. It's filmed entirely in Chicago, which is Lena's hometown. The scripted series premiered in January of 2018, and a new season has debuted each subsequent year.

So, will there be a Season 4 of 'The Chi'?

Though Season 3 was a bit different for fans, since it began airing earlier than expected due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they will likely be pleased as to the news of the show's future. Viewers didn't have to wait long until after the Season 3 finale to find out the show's renewal status. The third season concluded on Aug. 23, 2020 (with quite the cliffhanger, we might add), and the Showtime hit was renewed for Season 4 in September.

Showtime's president of entertainment, Gary Levine, confirmed the new season order to Variety. "Each season, The Chi's authentic storytelling resonates more deeply with its devoted and growing audiences. Lena Waithe together with Justin Hillian explore the joys and the heartbreak of life on the South Side in a way that is unique on television, and we relish the prospect of continuing that exploration with them," Gary said in a statement.

Lena is set to continue her work on the show, and she also commented on the Season 4 update. "This show has definitely taken me on a journey. One of learning, healing, and growth," the creator shared. "I didn't know how this season would be received, but the level of engagement and enthusiasm from the fans has been fantastic. I still can't believe our numbers are up by double digits! The Chi is a team effort, and I'm grateful to continue this journey with such an amazing group of people."

