Jeremy Renner Talks Character's Morals and "Bending the Rules" in Crime Family Drama 'Mayor of Kingstown' (EXCLUSIVE)

Within a 10-mile radius in Kingstown, Mich., sits seven prisons — but outside those concrete walls, gangs, crooked cops, and mobsters continue to fight for territory, money, and power.

But who really runs this small town where incarceration is the only thriving industry? Taylor Sheridan's latest project, Mayor of Kingstown, follows the McLusky family — power brokers who attempt to keep peace and order both inside and outside the prisons by making side deals.