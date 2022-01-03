A 'Cobra Kai' Fan Favorite Wins the Boys All Valley Tournament in Season 4 (SPOILERS)

After a rocky road of figuring out who he is, Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) defeats Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) in the finals.

Hawk's Season 4 character development is all over the place — he starts off as a member of Eagle Fang trying to gain his dojo's trust again, especially Johnny's, only to leave karate all together after the Cobra Kai team (specifically Robby Keene) shaves off his mohawk halfway through the season.