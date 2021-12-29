Is Xolo Maridueña Dating One of His Gorgeous 'Cobra Kai' Costars?

Based on what we can tell from Xolo's Instagram, he doesn’t have a special someone in his life at the moment –– including Mary Mouser, the actress who plays Sam. Friendship is clearly super important to Xolo, who tends to post a lot of content with his buddies and Cobra Kai costars on his feed. Since Xolo posts a lot of pics with the friends he cares so much about, it's very likely he might be comfortable posting pics with a special someone if he was indeed in a relationship at this time.