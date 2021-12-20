A Classic 'Karate Kid' Villain Returns to the Franchise in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

Anyways, the Karate Kid sequel streaming series has dropped plenty of Season 4 content throughout December, including the official trailer. The footage is full of action-packed fun and drama, but most of all, it features unexpected alliances.

As Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso join forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament, it seems Kreese turns to the only other person who knows how to run Cobra Kai. Who is it? Who is this new bad guy in Season 4? Keep reading to find out!