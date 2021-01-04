Mary Mouser and Her Boyfriend Recently Celebrated 5 Years Together

Indeed, Mary has come of age before our eyes since her debut in a 2004 episode of Without a Trace. She went on to play the titular Eloise in 2006's TV series Me, Eloise, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs' daughter Kelly in NCIS, and more recently, appeared in shows like Freakish and Scandal.

Actress Mary Mouser has made her official return as Cobra Kai's Samantha in season 3 of the Netflix series, but did you know that we've been watching the 24-year-old on-screen since she was only 8 years old?

So, who is Mary Mouser's boyfriend ? She's been dating a fellow actor for the past five years. Keep reading for everything you need to know about their long-term relationship, and where you recognize Mary's significant other from.

And while there is no doubt that Mary is on her way to superstardom, many of her fans wonder about the actress' personal life, especially in light of the handsome guy she's pictured locking lips with on her Instagram page.

Who is Mary Mouser's boyfriend?

Hollywood relationships aren't exactly known for being long-lasting, but Mary Mouser and her actor boyfriend Brett Pierce certainly seem to be breaking that mold. The two met at the party of a mutual friend back in 2015, and haven't left each other's side since.

In fact, they recently celebrated five years of being together. You might recognize Brett from his role as Young Eddie in A Million Little Things, or as Cuff from Stuck in the Middle. The good-looking heartthrob has also appeared in a season 14 episode of Grey's Anatomy.

"On November 11, 2015, I found myself talking to this cute, hot, badass chick at a party," Brett wrote in an Instagram post he dedicated to his girlfriend on Valentine's Day of 2018. "Little did I know, she already had a test to see if I was into her. Dates later, she told me that she crossed her arms during our first convo and if I like her/was paying attention, I would likely mimic her body language. Wanna guess if I crossed my arms?"

The two have been going steady ever since and even recently celebrated a half-decade together. Right before Christmas, Mary posted her own moving tribute to Brett on social media. "Five years with you has felt like five minutes," she wrote. "Happy anniversary to the most spectacular boyfriend — who I am so grateful to say is also my best friend, my whole heart, and the only one I would want to be locked in a cabin with for the whole weekend."