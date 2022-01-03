Anthony LaRusso's Storyline in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Is One No One Expected

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Cobra Kai.

It's true — Cobra Kai never dies. The Karate Kid sequel series is back for Season 4 on Netflix, and there are plenty of familiar faces returning to the mix this time around.

While many are focusing on the return of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and the competitive All Valley Karate Tournament, we couldn't help but notice how Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) son, Anthony, plays a heftier role in the story this season.