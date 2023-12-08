Home > Entertainment > Disney The 'Teen Beach Movie' Cast Is Still Rocking Even If They Aren't Surfing ‘Teen Beach Movie’ was an iconic Disney Channel Original Movie that told the story of surfers and bikers through song and dance. Where's the cast now? By Jamie Lerner Dec. 7 2023, Published 10:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Ten years after its release, Teen Beach Movie is still very much on the minds of Gen Z and millennials. How could it not be with its cheesy songs and a pun on West Side Story called Wet Side Story? But unlike other DCOM casts, the leads didn’t grow to the same level of fame as Disney stars like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.

And while the teen love story of Mack and Brady stands the test of time, we don’t know what all the actors have been up to. However, we’re still rooting for them! So, where is the cast of Teen Beach Movie now?

Ross Lynch (Brady)

After starring in Teen Beach Movie, Ross Lynch starred as a young Dahmer in the biopic, My Friend Dahmer, about Jeffrey Dahmer. More recently in 2018, he played Sabrina's boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle, in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. With 11.1 million Instagram followers, Ross has been focusing on The Driver Era, the music duo with his brother, Rocky Lynch.

Maia Mitchell (McKenzie aka "Mack")

Good Trouble star Maia Mitchell rose to fame after starring in Teen Beach Movie. Her roles in 2023 consisted of playing Liz in the film, Sitting in Bars with Cake, and Lady Belle Fox in the series, The Artful Dodger. On Dec. 7, 2023, Maia shared that she signed onto a new thriller, Family Secrets, opposite Eric Dane, Tyriq Withers, and Thomas Doherty. While she works frequently, she also travels the world while based in her home country of Australia.

Gracie Gillam (Lela)

After starring as Maia's Wet Side Story counterpart, Gracie Gillam appeared in Baby Daddy and Supernatural. Her last on-screen role was in 2021 as Rebecca in Superhost. In November 2023, Gracie posted on Instagram about how she got married to musician Nat Zang and moved back to California.

Garrett Clayton (Tanner)

Garrett Clayton portrayed the movie hunk in Teen Beach Movie's film within the film. His musical prowess continued when he starred as Link Larkin in 2017's Hairspray Live! and in 2023, he played Jake in The Mattachine Family. Meanwhile, he has also pursued a stage career, playing the iconic Dr. Frank-N-Furter in a regional production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In July 2023, he released a single, "Barbie Boys," and he's on Cameo if anyone needs a good holiday gift!

John DeLuca (Butchy)

After leading the biker gang in Wet Side Story, John DeLuca garnered guest and recurring roles on various projects. He played Rod in American Horror Story: 1984, although his most recent role was as Bobby in 2021's Donny's Bar Mitzvah.

Chrissie Fit (CheeChee)

Basically Teen Beach Movie's version of Grease's ChaCha, Chrissie Fit played an iconic part of the DCOM. She later held onto her star status by playing Flo in the Pitch Perfect films. She uses her platform to advocate for menstrual solutions and education as an International Ambassador for the organization, Days for Girls. Chrissie also recurs as Melanie on Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. Plus, she got a nephew in 2023!

Suzanne Cryer (Aunt Antoinette)

One of the few adults in Teen Beach Movie, Suzanne might be more recognizable because of her famous role in the Seinfeld "Yada Yada" episode. She continued working plenty after starring in the DCOM film. Her latest role was in 2023's Percy Jackson and the Olympians series as Echidna. She lives with her husband, Gregory Luke, and their three children.

Barry Bostwick (Big Poppa)

Barry Bostwick returned to his musical roots in Teen Beach Movie after his iconic appearance as Brad Majors in the original Rocky Horror Picture Show. In 2023, Barry played Tom Sheally in Outlaw Johnny Black, although he has had hundreds of roles throughout his over 50-year career. He has two children, Brian and Chelsea Bostwick, with his second wife, Sherri Ellen Jensen.

Kevin Chamberlin (Dr. Fusion)

Kevin Chamberlin is the mad scientist villain in Teen Beach Movie. In reality, he's an immensely successful stage-to-screen actor with multiple Tony Award nominations. In 2021, he wowed the world as Auguste Gusteau in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, and in 2023, he played Xanthias in The Frogs at Lincoln Center. He has been married to TV writer and producer Michael Gans since 2008.

Steve Valentine (Les Camambert)

