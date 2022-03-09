Is Actress Maia Mitchell About to Leave 'Good Trouble'? Fans of the Show Are Feeling Worried

Is Actress Maia Mitchell About to Leave 'Good Trouble'? Fans of the Show Are Feeling WorriedBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 9 2022, Published 9:28 a.m. ET
Set in Los Angeles, Good Trouble follows the adventures of Mariana Adams Foster and Callie Adams Foster, two young women busy making the most of their work, romantic, and home lives.
As a The Fosters spinoff, Good Trouble honors the legacy of the show by broaching complicated socio-political topics. Beloved for its well-written characters and thought-provoking storylines, Good Trouble promises entertainment and some food for thought.
'Good Trouble' fans have long suspected that Maia Mitchell might be leaving the show.
Season 4 of Good Trouble premieres on Freeform on March 9, 2022. Maia Mitchell, the actress portraying Callie, a UCSD alumna and law clerk, and Cierra Ramirez, who plays Callie's software developer sister, Mariana, will both resume their roles.
Other cast members in Season 4 include Sherry Cola, who portrays Alice Kwan, and Kara Wang who plays Sumi, Alice's somewhat unreliable girlfriend.
The Season 3 finale of Good Trouble ends with a cliffhanger, with a scene casting new doubt on Callie's future as a law clerk working for Judge Wilson (Roger Bart). A disciplinary meeting scene in the Season 3 finale led fans to feel all the more worried for Callie.
"No, because this is hinting a little too hard at Maia Mitchell leaving Good Trouble which makes no sense considering The Fosters revolved around her and [her] building a career in law," tweeted @itsmathewturner.
"They saying Maia Mitchell is leaving Good Trouble. Yeah, let’s end the show then," tweeted @anthonyxreality.
As of now, there's no indication that Maia Mitchelle is leaving the show. But Season 4 could easily plunge Callie into a new situation where she is forced to look at her career dreams with a fresh pair of eyes.
In the Season 4 trailer, Callie and Mariana start the next chapter in their lives at the Coterie. "Lately, I'm not where I thought I'd be," Callie says in one of the earliest scenes. Unfortunately, the trailer for Season 4 of Good Trouble doesn't flash out further details.
In other, casting-related news, Booboo Stewart is set to join Season 4 of 'Good Trouble' in a recurring role.
Callie's future might seem a bit murky at present. Plenty of casting decisions are bound to excite long-standing fans of the show, however. Booboo Stewart, the star of Paradise City, Julie and the Phantoms, and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, will make his debut in Season 4.
Meanwhile, Priscilla Quintana, the actress portraying Isabella Tavez, has been promoted to a regular role. Bryan Craig, of Grand Hotel, General Hospital, and Youthful Daze, will be portraying Joaquin in Season 4 of Good Trouble.
Catch new episodes of Good Trouble every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on Freeform.