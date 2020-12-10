Does Rudy Mancuso Have a Girlfriend? He's Dating This Actress

Vine stars walked so TikTok stars could run. Before Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae became influencer "it" girls, the 6-second video app Vine was all the rage in the early '10s.

Some who successfully executed comedy or dare videos within the short timeframe allowed accrued millions of followers on the app. The likes of David Dobrik, Logan Paul, Liza Koshy, and Gabbie Hanna originally got famous on Vine.

Rudy Mancuso is another social media star who made a name for himself on Vine.