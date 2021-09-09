Wait?! Will There Be a Season 4 of ‘Good Trouble’? Please Say Yes

As the ending of Season 3 leaves fans wanting more, they’re all asking: Will there be a Season 4 of Good Trouble ? Here’s what we know.

It’s hard to capture our attention on TV with so many options to choose from. But when it comes to Freeform’s Good Trouble , they’ve kept fans coming back time and again thanks to the unique characters and storylines full of twists and turns.

So, will there be a Season 4 of ‘Good Trouble'?

Fans of The Fosters have been loving the series spinoff Good Trouble. The show, which follows Callie Adams Foster (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez) "as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives working in Los Angeles,” has been keeping fans on their toes.

The show first premiered in January 2019, created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, and Bradley Bredeweg. And it didn’t take long for it to build up a fanbase that keeps coming back for more.

Source: Freeform

The second season premiered in June of the same year to rave reviews. So, when the third season was announced, fans were thrilled. The third season of Good Trouble came a while after the end of Season 2, premiering in February of 2021. And now that Season 3 is coming to a close, with the final episode airing on Freeform on Sept. 8, 2021, fans are already asking about Season 4.

“I'm so excited about the Season 3 finale of Good Trouble that's premiering tonight on @FreeformTV,” one person tweeted. “And I've enjoyed the third Season and so ready for Season 4!! Maia, I love you as a big fan and you and all of the cast are awesome on the show!!”

"@ThePeterPaige please please please tell me there will be a Season 4 of Good Trouble," someone else tweeted. "We need some good news and something to look forward to in these days."

Source: Freeform

Unfortunately, there isn’t an answer yet for if we can expect a Season 4 of Good Trouble. There hasn’t been an official announcement from the network nor any of the showrunners. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not going to come.

When it came to the renewal for Season 3, it was announced in January of 2020, while Season 2 was airing its final episodes. But Season 3 hasn't done quite as well as Season 2 in terms of ratings and audience size, though neither season was particularly impressive. Season 2 averaged 246,000 viewers. Season 3 is averaging 164,000.