Why Did Disney Channel's 'Jessie' End — And Where Is the Star of the Show Now? The decision to end the series was explained by Debby Ryan herself in a tweet response to a fan. By Sarah Walsh Mar. 14 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

The Disney series Jessie, starring actress Debby Ryan, garnered immense popularity among fans for its entertaining storyline. The show revolved around Jessie, a young woman who moves to New York to defy her strict father. Becoming the nanny to four lively children of affluent parents, Jessie encounters a series of adventures and challenges.

Despite its success, the show concluded in 2015 after airing almost 100 episodes. The cancellation of Jessie left many fans disappointed and puzzled about its sudden end — especially the '90s and early 2000s kids.

So, why did Disney decide to end the show?

The decision to end the series was explained by Debby Ryan herself in a tweet response to a fan. Debby mentioned that the show had completed four seasons, which was the maximum for any Disney series, reaching a milestone of 100 episodes. Her post pointed to the fact that the storyline had simply run its course.

It appears that the cast and crew were informed in advance about the show's conclusion, providing them with time to come to terms with the decision. Overall, it seems that everyone involved had the opportunity to cherish their time on the show and bid farewell to each other.

Debby Ryan never missed a beat after the show ended.

Where is Debby Ryan now?

For Debby, the end of Jessie marked a turning point in her personal and professional life. She expressed her anticipation for life beyond the show. And she focused her time and energy on other meaningful projects, including her music career. She and her band, The Never Ending, even had the opportunity to open for the popular music group Fifth Harmony during one of their tours.

Since dabbling in the music industry, it seems Debby has chosen to focus more of her time and energy into acting lately. Transitioning seamlessly from her beloved Disney character, Ryan has showcased her versatility and depth as an actress across various platforms. Her post-Disney career has been filled with a series of compelling performances that highlight her range and talent!

One notable highlight is her lead role in the Netflix series Insatiable. In this dark comedy-drama, she portrays the character Patty Bladell, a formerly overweight teenager who seeks revenge after undergoing a dramatic transformation. Debby’s portrayal of Patty earned widespread acclaim, with critics and audiences alike praising her performance.

Additionally, Debby has also expanded her repertoire with film roles that show her versatility as an actress. And her fans are loving it. From the action-packed world of street racing in Fast X to the surreal journey of self-discovery in Horse Girl—where she acted alongside Alison Brie—Debby has demonstrated her willingness to take on challenging and thought-provoking roles that push the boundaries of her craft. Speaking of, she just crushed it in Randall Park's latest film, Shortcomings which can be found on Netflix!