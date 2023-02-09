Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Prime Video Alison Brie Bares All in New Movie 'Somebody I Used to Know' — "I Love to Streak" By Kelly Corbett Feb. 9 2023, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Actor Alison Brie, best known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, stars in a new rom-com for Prime Video. Dubbed Somebody I Used to Know, Alison not only stars in the film but also co-wrote the script alongside her directing husband, Dave Franco. The movie centers around her character — coincidentally named Ally — who travels back to her hometown and bumps into her ex, Sean (Jay Ellis). The former lovers end up hanging out together and having a blast. But things take a turn after Ally is introduced to Sean's fiancée, Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons). Yikes!

And to make things worse, Cassidy reminds Ally of the person she used to be. As the description for the movie on Prime reads, "Somebody I Used to Know is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other re-discover who they really are, where they came from, and where they're going." Is it based on a true story?



Is 'Somebody I Used to Know' based on a real story?

Somebody I Used to Know is a rom-com written by Alison and her husband Dave, who also directed it. It is not based on a true story. Alison explained that she and Dave came up with the idea during the pandemic and worked to bring it to fruition.

This is their fourth time working together. Alison and Dave both starred in the films The Little Hours and The Disaster Artist. Furthermore, in 2020, Dave directed Alison in the horror film The Rental. The pair met in 2011 and got married in 2017.

Alison Brie streaks in 'Somebody I Used to Know.'

While most rom-coms feature a bedroom scene, Somebody I Used to Know goes a little bit farther. Alison goes full-on birthday suit in the R-rated film. "There’s a streaking scene in the movie which is based on my own history of streaking,” she said on Access Hollywood, adding, “I love to streak.”

Unfortunately, Alison didn't give too much info on why she bared all in the film or her real-life streakings. However, she reassured fans that there was a purpose behind this in the buff scene: "It wasn't just for kicks and giggles."

The streak scene is also depicted on the movie's poster. Alison shared a funny anecdote about getting that shot.