Things Get Pretty Spooky for Alison Brie in Apple TV's Feminist Anthology Series 'Roar'

Alison Brie is known for her breakout 2007 role as Trudy Vogel in AMC's uber-popular drama series Mad Men, as well as for her work in NBC's sitcom Community and Netflix's adult animated series BoJack Horseman.

Regarding Alison's film roles, she's starred in 2015's romcom Sleeping with Other People, 2020's slow-burn thriller Horse Girl, and 2020's Oscar-winning pitch-black comedy Promising Young Woman.