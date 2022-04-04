Part 3 of 'The Walking Dead's' Final Season Marks the End of an Era on AMC

At this point in Season 11, our beloved survivors of the zombie apocalypse are starting to see the cracks in the Commonwealth. We also have yet to see Michonne return from her quest in finding Rick. And the original camps of Hilltop and Alexandria still haven't been built back to their former glory.

There's a lot that needs to happen in order for the series to end on a satisfying note, so it's understandable to still have a third part to get through.