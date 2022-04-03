The Cast of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' Includes Two Former Superheroes and a Familiar Face

The Cast of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' Includes Two Former Superheroes and a Familiar FaceBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 3 2022, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Fans were devastated to learn that AMC's zombie apocalypse show The Walking Dead was ending, but their frowns quickly turned upside down. AMC is producing not one, not two, but five brand-new spinoffs of the show, including the zombie anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Per Deadline, the show will be an anthology series that kicks off with a six-episode first season.
So, who is in the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead? Here's the inside scoop on the many actors joining TWD universe.
The cast of 'Tales of the Walking Dead's first season has fifteen members so far.
Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, explained his thought process behind Tales of the Walking Dead to Deadline. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms."
The first actors to join Tales of the Walking Dead include Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), and Jillian Bell (Rough Night). Currently, details about their characters are under wraps.
Executive producer Scott Gimple had this to say: "Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come."
Just two weeks later, Tales of the Walking Dead added six more faces to the show: Olivia Munn (Violet), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz(Old, Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) and Gage Munroe (Nobody). Similar to the first group of actors, no character details have been given at this time.
Gimple commented, "Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, Jessie, and Gage are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We’re excited for them to come to walk with us."
On April 1, 2022, Variety announced that The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton would reprise her role as Alpha in an episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Fans will recall that Alpha was the leader of The Whisperers, a group of humans who disguised themselves as zombies to move freely amongst the undead and attack the living for resources.
Filming for the show is already underway as of January 2022, and episodes will be filmed in Buford, Georgia. Hopefully soon, fans will learn more about this amazing cast of characters and their individual journeys in the larger Walking Dead universe.
Until then, episodes of The Walking Dead can be streamed via AMC Plus.